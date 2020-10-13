 

Jets surprisingly cut Le'Veon Bell after exploring trades

                                                                                                                                                                                                   
 
By DENNIS WASZAK Jr.
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 10/13/2020 8:11 PM

NEW YORK -- The New York Jets have surprisingly released disgruntled running back Le'Veon Bell, ending a disappointing tenure after less than two full seasons.

The team issued a statement from general manager Joe Douglas on Tuesday night in which he says the Jets made the move after having several conversations with Bell and his agent during the last few days and exploring trade options.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

'We believe this decision is in the best interests of both parties and wish him future success,' Douglas said.

In a post on Twitter shortly after the Jets' statement, Bell posted a hands in prayer emoji - implying that the feeling is mutual.

Bell and coach Adam Gase appeared to not mesh since the running back signed last year as a free agent. Bell's latest frustrations were evident when he liked a few Twitter posts in which some suggested he should be used more in the passing game. He also liked a post in which someone suggested the Jets should trade him.

