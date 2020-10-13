 

JPMorgan's 3Q results improve as bank sees few loan losses

 
By KEN SWEET
Associated Press
 
 
Posted10/13/2020 7:00 AM

CHARLOTTE, North Carolina -- JPMorgan Chase saw its profits improve marginally in the third quarter, a notable change after the nation's largest bank had to set aside billions in the last two quarters to cover losses from the coronavirus pandemic.

The New York-based bank said Tuesday that it earned a profit of $9.44 billion, or $2.92 a share, in the July to September period. That's up from a profit of $9.08 billion, or $2.68 per share, in the same period a year earlier. The results beat analysts' expectations for earnings of $2.23 a share, according to FactSet.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

The biggest surprise in JPMorgan's results was the bank's decision not to set aside any significant funds to cover potentially bad loans. Since the pandemic spread across the U.S. in March, banks like JPMorgan had been setting aside billions to cover loans that once were fine but suddenly were in question due to the economic shutdowns.

JPMorgan had $611 million in loan loss provisions this quarter, a fraction of the $10.47 billion the bank set aside in the second quarter.

JPMorgan is the first of the major banks to report its results this week.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 