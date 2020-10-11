Young becomes 6th Inter player with virus ahead of derby
Posted10/11/2020 7:00 AM
MILAN -- Inter Milan winger Ashley Young has tested positive for the coronavirus, becoming the sixth Nerazzurri player to contract the virus in the past week.
The news comes less than a week before Inter plays Milan in a derby match.
Inter said on Sunday that Young took a test the previous day at the club's training center and is now isolating at home.
Teammates Alessandro Bastoni, Milan Å kriniar, Radja Nainggolan, Roberto Gagliardini and IonuÈ Radu all tested positive for COVID-19 last week.
Inter plays Milan in the Derby della Madonnina on Oct. 17, in their first match after the international break.
