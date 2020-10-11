 

Young becomes 6th Inter player with virus ahead of derby

 
Associated Press
Posted10/11/2020 7:00 AM

MILAN -- Inter Milan winger Ashley Young has tested positive for the coronavirus, becoming the sixth Nerazzurri player to contract the virus in the past week.

The news comes less than a week before Inter plays Milan in a derby match.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Inter said on Sunday that Young took a test the previous day at the club's training center and is now isolating at home.

Teammates Alessandro Bastoni, Milan Å kriniar, Radja Nainggolan, Roberto Gagliardini and IonuÈ Radu all tested positive for COVID-19 last week.

Inter plays Milan in the Derby della Madonnina on Oct. 17, in their first match after the international break.

