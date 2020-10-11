NFL postpones Broncos-Patriots game postponed indefinitely

FILE - In this Sept. 27, 2020, file photo, members of the Tennessee Titans take part in the national anthem before an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, in Minneapolis. Tennessee will not be returning to the team's facility Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, after two more players tested positive in the NFL's first COVID-19 outbreak, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press. The Titans had no positive tests Monday or Tuesday for the first time after six consecutive days of positive results. A third straight day was necessary for the team to be allowed back in its headquarters. Associated Press

FILE - In this Sept. 27, 2020, file photo, Tennessee Titans and the Minnesota Vikings players meet at midfield following an NFL football game in Minneapolis. Tennessee will not be returning to the team's facility Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, after two more players tested positive in the NFL's first COVID-19 outbreak, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press. The Titans had no positive tests Monday or Tuesday for the first time after six consecutive days of positive results. A third straight day was necessary for the team to be allowed back in its headquarters. Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- The NFL has postponed the Denver-New England game indefinitely due to another positive coronavirus test with the Patriots.

That game, originally scheduled for Sunday, had been moved to Monday night.

A person familiar with the situation says the Patriots have closed their facility again after the positive test result, while the Tennessee Titans announced they closed their facility Sunday morning after a staff member tested positive.

The latest result also endangers the Titans' game with Buffalo (4-0) set for Tuesday night after it was moved from Sunday.

The NFL rescheduled New England's game for a second straight week after reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year Stephon Gilmore tested positive. This latest positive result puts their outbreak at four, according to the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because neither team announced the latest results.

The Titans last played Sept. 27 because of an outbreak that has now reached 24. They've already had a game with Pittsburgh first postponed, then rescheduled to Oct. 25. They sent out a statement saying they learned a staff member tested positive.

'We have temporarily closed our facility and are in communication with the league on the next steps,' the Titans said.

___

Wilner reported on this story from New York.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL