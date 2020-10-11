This Date in Baseball

Oct. 12

1916 - The Boston Red Sox won the World Series in five games with a 4-1 victory over the Brooklyn Dodgers. Ernie Shore pitched a three-hitter for Boston.

1920 - Cleveland's Stan Coveleski won his third game in the World Series as the Indians beat the Brooklyn Dodgers 3-0 and won the championship, five games to two.

1929 - The Philadelphia Athletics, trailing the Chicago Cubs 8-0 in the fourth game of the World Series, scored 10 runs in the seventh inning to win 10-8.

1967 - Bob Gibson pitched a three-hitter against the Boston Red Sox to give the St. Louis Cardinals a 7-2 win and the championship in seven games.

1977 - The Los Angeles Dodgers beat the New York Yankees 6-1 to even the World Series after two games. Catfish Hunter, who had not pitched in over a month, started the game for the Yankees. Ron Cey, Steve Yeager and Reggie Smith all homered and knocked out Hunter in the third inning.

1982 - Paul Molitor of Milwaukee had five hits, a World Series record, in the 10-0 opener over the Cardinals in St. Louis. Mike Caldwell tossed the shutout for the Brewers.

1986 - The California Angels were one pitch away from their first pennant when they let the Boston Red Sox back into the American League playoffs with an 11-inning 7-6 victory in Game 5.

1987 - The Minnesota Twins beat the Detroit Tigers 9-5 and won their first American League pennant in 22 years. The Twins, with the worst road record of any pennant or division winner in history (29-52), took two of three in Detroit to win the best-of-7 playoffs in five games.

1993 - The Toronto Blue Jays, behind the strong pitching of Dave Stewart, beat the Chicago White Sox 6-3 to win the American League pennant in six games.

2005 - The Chicago White Sox tied the AL championship series with a disputed 2-1 victory over the Los Angeles Angels. White Sox catcher A.J. Pierzynski appeared to strike out against Angels reliever Kelvim Escobar to end the ninth inning, but plate umpire Doug Eddings ruled Angels catcher Josh Paul dropped the third strike and Pierzynski reached first base. Pablo Ozuna, who ran for Pierzynski, stole second and scored on Joe Crede's double into the left-field corner.

2010 - Cliff Lee tossed another postseason gem and Texas won a playoff series for the first time, beating the Tampa Bay Rays 5-1 in a decisive Game 5 of the ALDS. It was the first time in major league history that the road team had won every game in a postseason series.

2013 - Anibal Sanchez and four Detroit Tigers relievers came within two outs of the first combined no-hitter in postseason history, striking out 17 to beat the Boston Red Sox 1-0 in the AL championship series opener. Boston was hitless until Daniel Nava singled off Joaquin Benoit with one out in the ninth. Jhonny Peralta had an RBI single off Jon Lester in the sixth for the game's only run.

2017 - Addison Russell drove in four runs, Wade Davis earned a seven-out save, and the Chicago Cubs reached their third NL Championship Series in a row by edging the Washington Nationals 9-8 in a thriller of a Game 5.

