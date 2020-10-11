Santos and Monteiro score, propel Union past Impact 2-1

CHESTER, Pa. -- Jamiro Monteiro and Sergio Santos scored in a nine-minute span and the Philadelphia Union beat the Montreal Impact 2-1 on Sunday night.

Monteiro took a well-placed lead pass from Ilsinho on the right side and just beat the keeper on the near post in the 39th minute. Santos - also set up by Ilsinho - took a cross and tapped it in a largely untended net.

Amar Sejdic got Montreal on the board at the 65th minute.

With the win, Philadelphia (10-3-4) trails Eastern Conference-leading Toronto by three points. The Impact (6-9-2) are in eighth place in the East.

REVOLUTION 2, NYCFC 1

NEW YORK -- Lee Nguyen had a goal and an assist to make New England history in the Revolution's win over New York.

With the assist, the 34-year-old Nguyen became the first player with at least 50 goals and 50 assists for New England (6-6-4). He had 51 goals and 49 assists with the Revolution from 2012-2018, then returned Sept. 8 in a trade with Inter Miami.

Alexander Callens scored for New York City (8-7-2).

New England's Matt Turner had seven saves.

FIRE 2, DC UNITED 1

CHICAGO -- C.J. Sapong scored in his first start in nearly three months, Boris Sekulic had his first MLS goal and Chicago (5-8-4) beat D.C. United.

An own goal by Chicago's Jonathan Bornstein capped the scoring in the 56th minute.

D.C. (2-10-5) has lost five games in a row and is winless since a 1-0 victory over the New York Red Bulls on Sept. 2.

Chad Ashton, who took over as interim manager of United when Ben Olsen was fired this week, lost his first game at the helm.

LAFC 3, SOUNDERS 1

LOS ANGELES -- Danny Muskovski scored a pair of goals and Los Angeles edged Seattle for its third win in four games.

Musovski scored on a header from left of the goal mouth off a set piece to give LAFC (7-6-3) a 1-0 lead at the 15th minute and capped the scoring in the 84th minute.

NicolÃ¡s Lodeiro scored for the Sounders (9-4-3), who had their three-match winning streak snapped.

TORONTO FC 1, FC CINCINNATI 0

CINCINNATI -- Patrick Mullins scored his first goal of the season and Toronto extended its winning streak to five games with a win over Cincinnati.

Mullins scored in the 29th minute for Toronto (12-2-4),which has not lost since Sept. 5, when Vancouver notched a 3-2 win.

Cincinnati (3-11-4) has lost four in a row and hasn't won since a 1-0 victory over the New York Red Bulls on Sept. 19.

SPORTING KC 2, NASHVILLE SC 1

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- Gerso Fernandes and Erik Hurtado scored and Kansas City rallied to beat Nashville.

Hurtado scored the winner in the 79th minute for Kansas City (9-5-2), which has won three straight.

Walker Zimmerman scored his first goal since the season opener on Feb. 29, giving Nashville a short-lived 1-0 lead in the 15th minute.

Nashville (4-6-6) had its four-game unbeaten streak snapped.

