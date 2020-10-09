Mother, sisters of slain Black teen arrested at protest

Tracy Cole, mother of Alvin Cole, talks to the media outside the Milwaukee County courthouse in Milwaukee on Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020. Eight months after the shooting death of 17-year-old Alvin Cole in February, the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office ruled Wednesday a Black police officer won't be charged because he had reasonable belief that deadly force was necessary. (Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel via AP) Associated Press

Protesters march on westbound Interstate 94 and are diverted by Milwaukee police to an exit, Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, in Milwaukee. A Black Wisconsin police officer who fatally shot a Black teenager outside a suburban Milwaukee mall in February won't be charged because he had reasonable belief that deadly force was necessary, a prosecutor said Wednesday. (Rick Wood/Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel via AP) Associated Press

This undated photo provided by the Wauwatosa Police Department in Wauwatosa, Wis., shows Wauwatosa Police Officer Joseph Mensah. In a report released Wednesday Oct. 7, 2020, an independent investigator recommended officials in the Milwaukee suburb fire Mensah, who has shot and killed three people in the last five years. (Gary Monreal/Monreal Photography LLC/Wauwatosa Police Department via AP) Associated Press

This undated photo provided by the Wauwatosa Police Department in Wauwatosa, Wis., shows Wauwatosa Police Officer Joseph Mensah. In a report released Wednesday Oct. 7, 2020, an independent investigator recommended officials in the Milwaukee suburb fire Mensah, who has shot and killed three people in the last five years. (Gary Monreal/Monreal Photography LLC/Wauwatosa Police Department via AP) Associated Press

Tionna Williams, Alvin Cole's girlfriend, holds a sign as a crowd chants "Say his name, Alvin Cole," outside the Milwaukee County courthouse in Milwaukee on Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020. A Black Wisconsin police officer who fatally shot Alvin Cole, a Black teenager, outside a suburban Milwaukee mall in February won't be charged because he had reasonable belief that deadly force was necessary, a prosecutor said Wednesday. (Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel via AP) Associated Press

A demonstrator holds up a sign outside the Milwaukee County courthouse in Milwaukee on Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020. A Black Wisconsin police officer who fatally shot a Black teenager outside a suburban Milwaukee mall in February won't be charged because he had reasonable belief that deadly force was necessary, a prosecutor said Wednesday. (Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel via AP) Associated Press

Protesters march in Wauwatosa, Wis., around a line of National Guardsmen protecting the Wauwautosa City Hall, late Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020. Earlier, District Attorney John Chisolm refused to issue charges against Wauwatosa Police Officer Joseph Mensah for the Feb. 2 fatal shooting of 17-year-old Alvin Cole at Mayfair Mall. Protests and possibly violence are expected after the decision has prompted Wauwatosa officials to shut down City Hall for about three days, beginning at noon Wednesday. (Rick Wood/Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel via AP) Associated Press

Protesters march in Wauwatosa, Wis., around a line of National Guardsmen protecting the Wauwautosa City Hall, late Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020. Earlier, District Attorney John Chisolm refused to issue charges against Wauwatosa Police Officer Joseph Mensah for the Feb. 2 fatal shooting of 17-year-old Alvin Cole at Mayfair Mall. Protests and possibly violence are expected after the decision has prompted Wauwatosa officials to shut down City Hall for about three days, beginning at noon Wednesday. (Rick Wood/Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel via AP) Associated Press

Taleavia Cole, Alvin Cole's sister, speaks to the media outside the Milwaukee County courthouse in Milwaukee on Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020. Eight months after the shooting death of 17-year-old Alvin Cole in February, the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office ruled Wednesday a Black police officer won't be charged because he had reasonable belief that deadly force was necessary. (Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel via AP) Associated Press

This undated family photo provided by Taleavia Cole shows her brother Alvin Cole, left. Wauwatosa, Wis., Police Officer Joseph Mensah shot and killed the 17-year-old outside a mall in February, 2020 after receiving a call of a man with a gun in the mall. In a report released Wednesday Oct. 7, 2020, an independent investigator recommended officials in the Milwaukee suburb fire Mensah, who has shot and killed three people in the last five years. (Taleavia Cole via AP) Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. -- The mother and sisters of a Black teen who was killed by a suburban Milwaukee police officer have been arrested by police who were cracking down on protesters out after a curfew following a decision not to charge the officer.

Alvin Cole's mother, Tracy Cole, and his sisters, Taleavia and Tristiana Cole, were arrested about 8:30 p.m. Thursday along with several others in a church parking lot in Wauwatosa, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported, citing multiple witnesses.

Cole family attorney Kimberley Motley tweeted that Tracy Cole was arrested 'for peacefully protesting' and 'ended up in the hospital.' Motley later tweeted that Tracy and Tristiana Cole were released from the hospital. Details on why they were at the hospital weren't immediately known.

A Facebook livestream that captured only audio of Tracy Cole was made by a third daughter, the newspaper reported. On a recording of it, Tracy Cole could be heard screaming in pain as she was being arrested, saying police injured her arm, hit her in the head and used a stun gun on her.

Wauwatosa police tweeted Thursday night that 'several' people were arrested, and said one woman requested medical attention and was taken to a hospital.

The city was under a 7 p.m. curfew during a second night of protests after Milwaukee County District Attorney John Chisholm decided not to charge Wauwatosa Officer Joseph Mensah, who is also Black, with the shooting death of Cole, 17, in February outside Mayfair Mall.

According to investigators' reports, Cole had a gun and fired it. Chisholm said it appeared he shot himself in the arm. Officers said Cole refused commands to drop the weapon, prompting Mensah to fire.

Motley, the Cole family attorney, has said she plans to file a federal lawsuit against Wauwatosa Police Officer Joseph Mensah.

The death of Alvin Cole was the third fatal shooting by Mensah in the last five years. Mensah shot and killed Antonio Gonzales in 2015 after police said Gonzales refused to drop a sword. A year later Mensah shot Jay Anderson Jr. In that case, Mensah found Anderson in a car parked in a park after hours.

Mensah said he saw a gun on the passenger seat and thought Anderson was reaching for it, so he shot him. Mensah wasn't charged in either shooting.