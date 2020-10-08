 

Large Chinese mitten crab crawls into German woman's home

  • This handout photo provided by the Police Headquarters Freiburg in Freiburg, Germany, Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020 shows a Chinese mitten crab that was caught by a police officer in an apartment in Freiburg. Police in southern Germany say a woman got a shock while airing out her home when a 25-centimeter (10-inch) Chinese mitten crab scurried in from the terrace through the open door. (Police Headquarters Freiburg via AP)

Updated 10/8/2020 8:21 AM

BERLIN -- Police in southern Germany say a woman got a shock while airing out her home when a 25-centimeter (10-inch) Chinese mitten crab scurried in from the terrace through the open door.

Freiburg police said Thursday that they received a call reporting the unwanted home invader in the nearby town of Unterlauchringen, near the Swiss border, the previous morning.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Before they arrived, police say, the woman captured the crustacean by putting an upside-down garbage can on top of it.

Officers were able to put the crab into a container and then take it to a local veterinary clinic.

The invasive species, native to Asia, is now found in many rivers in Germany, and the woman's residence was not far from the Rhine, though the Chinese mitten crab has never been reported in the area before. They're not considered dangerous.

