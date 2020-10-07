The Latest: Kvitova plays Siegemund in French Open quarters
PARIS -- The Latest from the French Open (all times local):
12:20 p.m.
Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova is facing unseeded Laura Siegemund in the French Open quarterfinals as play gets underway at Roland Garros with a few rays of sunshine peeking through the clouds.
Kvitova broke Siegemund's serve to take a 3-1 lead in the opening set.
Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin will face unseeded Danielle Collins in an all-American matchup later. Collins leads the head-to-head series against the fourth-seeded Kenin 3-0. She has won every set they have played against each other.
Novak Djokovic will meet Pablo CarreÃ±o Busta in the men's quarterfinals. CarreÃ±o Busta is the same opponent Djokovic was playing when he was defaulted from the U.S. Open for accidentally hitting a line judge in the throat with a ball after a game.
The other men's quarterfinal match is between No. 5 Stefanos Tsitsipas and No. 13 Andrey Rublev. That is also a rematch from September. Rublev won their final at the clay-court Hamburg Open on the same day main-draw competition began at the French Open.
