Toronto beats Revolution 1-0, boasts best record in MLS

Toronto FC goalkeeper Alex Bono makes a save during the second half of the team's MLS soccer match against the New England Revolution, Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. Associated Press

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- Ayo Akinola scored and Toronto FC beat the New England Revolution 1-0 on Wednesday night to break a tie with Eastern Conference rival Columbus for the MLS lead.

Akinola, a 20-year-old homegrown, sprinted onto a through ball and outmuscled defender Andrew Farrell before flicking in a side-netter in the 29th minute.

Toronto (10-2-4) has won four in a row and is unbeaten in its last six games.

New England (5-4-7), which had 60% possession and outshot Toronto 13-6, had its four-game unbeaten streak snapped.

Toronto improved to 3-10-5 against New England.

IMPACT 2, CREW 1

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Bojan Krkic scored on a penalty kick in the 74th minute to help Montreal beat Columbus.

The Impact (6-8-2) have won two straight after a four-match losing streak. The Crew (9-3-4) are winless in their last three matches.

Krkic nearly scored in the the 24th minute. He fired a shot that hit the crossbar. The ball deflected to Lassi Lappalainen, whose header attempt hit a defender, but Lappalainen scored off the deflection.

The Crew's Gyasi Zardes scored from a cross that deflected off his head and bounced into the net from close range in the 45th.

INTER MIAMI 2, RED BULLS 1

HARRISON, N.J. -- Gonzalo Higuain scored his first MLS goal off a free kick in the 81st minute to lift Miami past New York.

Matias Pellegrini, also scored for Inter Miami (4-10-2), which snapped a three-match losing streak. The Red Bulls (6-8-2) have lost two straight.

Omir Fernandez scored in the 53rd minute for the Red Bulls.

ATLANTA UNITED 0, ORLANDO CITY 0

ATLANTA -- Brad Guzan made a diving stop in the 86th minute among his six saves, and Atlanta settled for a scoreless draw with Orlando.

It was Guzan's fifth shutout of the season and his third in the last five games for Atlanta (5-8-3).

Goalkeeper Brian Rowe made his first start of the season and had three saves for Orlando City (8-2-6), which is unbeaten in 10 games.

UNION 3, CINCINNATI 0

CHESTER, Pa. -- Ilsinho scored for the second time in three games and Philadelphia beat Cincinnati.

Cincinnati was shut out for the fourth consecutive game and hasn't scored since a 1-0 win over the New York Red Bulls on Sept. 19. Cincinnati (3-9-4) has lost three in a row and is winless in its last four games.

Alejandro Bedoya scored in the 73rd minute, and Jack Elliott capped the scoring in the 80th for Philadelphia (9-3-4) .

NYCFC 4, D.C. UNITED 1

NEW YORK -- Ismael Tajouri-Shradi scored twice and New York beat D.C. United in its return to Yankee Stadium for the first time in eight months.

NYCFC (8-6-2) has won three straight matches, outscoring opponents 11-3 during the stretch. D.C. (2-9-5) has lost four consecutive matches and is winless in seven.

Valentin Castellanos also scored on a penalty kick in the 4th minute for NYCFC. Keaton Parks capped the scoring with his second goal of the season in the 88th.

Ola Kamara scored on a penalty kick for D.C. United in the 12th minute.

DYNAMO 2, FC DALLAS 0

HOUSTON -- Darwin Quintero and Darwin CerÃ©n scored and short-handed Houston beat Dallas.

Houston's Maruo Manotas was shown a red card for a serious foul in first-half stoppage time and the Dynamo played a man down the rest of the way.

Houston (4-5-7) snapped six-game winless streak dating to a 2-1 win over Sporting Kansas City on Sept. 5.

Dallas (5-4-6) is winless in four games.

SPORTING KC 1, FIRE O

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- Winston Reid scored his first MLS goal in the 67th minute and Kansas City beat Chicago.

Sporting Kansas City (8-5-2) has won two straight matches. The Fire (4-8-4) have lost two in a row.

Goalkeepers Bobby Shuttleworth of Chicago and Tim Melia of Sporting KC each finished with two saves.

