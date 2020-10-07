Toronto beats Revolution 1-0, boasts best record in MLS
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- Ayo Akinola scored and Toronto FC beat the New England Revolution 1-0 on Wednesday night to break a tie with Eastern Conference rival Columbus for the MLS lead.
Akinola, a 20-year-old homegrown, sprinted onto a through ball and outmuscled defender Andrew Farrell before flicking in a side-netter in the 29th minute.
Toronto (10-2-4) has won four in a row and is unbeaten in its last six games.
New England (5-4-7), which had 60% possession and outshot Toronto 13-6, had its four-game unbeaten streak snapped.
Toronto improved to 3-10-5 against New England.
IMPACT 2, CREW 1
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Bojan Krkic scored on a penalty kick in the 74th minute to help Montreal beat Columbus.
The Impact (6-8-2) have won two straight after a four-match losing streak. The Crew (9-3-4) are winless in their last three matches.
Krkic nearly scored in the the 24th minute. He fired a shot that hit the crossbar. The ball deflected to Lassi Lappalainen, whose header attempt hit a defender, but Lappalainen scored off the deflection.
The Crew's Gyasi Zardes scored from a cross that deflected off his head and bounced into the net from close range in the 45th.
INTER MIAMI 2, RED BULLS 1
HARRISON, N.J. -- Gonzalo Higuain scored his first MLS goal off a free kick in the 81st minute to lift Miami past New York.
Matias Pellegrini, also scored for Inter Miami (4-10-2), which snapped a three-match losing streak. The Red Bulls (6-8-2) have lost two straight.
Omir Fernandez scored in the 53rd minute for the Red Bulls.
ATLANTA UNITED 0, ORLANDO CITY 0
ATLANTA -- Brad Guzan made a diving stop in the 86th minute among his six saves, and Atlanta settled for a scoreless draw with Orlando.
It was Guzan's fifth shutout of the season and his third in the last five games for Atlanta (5-8-3).
Goalkeeper Brian Rowe made his first start of the season and had three saves for Orlando City (8-2-6), which is unbeaten in 10 games.
UNION 3, CINCINNATI 0
CHESTER, Pa. -- Ilsinho scored for the second time in three games and Philadelphia beat Cincinnati.
Cincinnati was shut out for the fourth consecutive game and hasn't scored since a 1-0 win over the New York Red Bulls on Sept. 19. Cincinnati (3-9-4) has lost three in a row and is winless in its last four games.
Alejandro Bedoya scored in the 73rd minute, and Jack Elliott capped the scoring in the 80th for Philadelphia (9-3-4) .
NYCFC 4, D.C. UNITED 1
NEW YORK -- Ismael Tajouri-Shradi scored twice and New York beat D.C. United in its return to Yankee Stadium for the first time in eight months.
NYCFC (8-6-2) has won three straight matches, outscoring opponents 11-3 during the stretch. D.C. (2-9-5) has lost four consecutive matches and is winless in seven.
Valentin Castellanos also scored on a penalty kick in the 4th minute for NYCFC. Keaton Parks capped the scoring with his second goal of the season in the 88th.
Ola Kamara scored on a penalty kick for D.C. United in the 12th minute.
DYNAMO 2, FC DALLAS 0
HOUSTON -- Darwin Quintero and Darwin CerÃ©n scored and short-handed Houston beat Dallas.
Houston's Maruo Manotas was shown a red card for a serious foul in first-half stoppage time and the Dynamo played a man down the rest of the way.
Houston (4-5-7) snapped six-game winless streak dating to a 2-1 win over Sporting Kansas City on Sept. 5.
Dallas (5-4-6) is winless in four games.
SPORTING KC 1, FIRE O
KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- Winston Reid scored his first MLS goal in the 67th minute and Kansas City beat Chicago.
Sporting Kansas City (8-5-2) has won two straight matches. The Fire (4-8-4) have lost two in a row.
Goalkeepers Bobby Shuttleworth of Chicago and Tim Melia of Sporting KC each finished with two saves.
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports