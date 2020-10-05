Arizona coach Kevin Sumlin tests positive for COVID-19

TUCSON, Ariz. -- Arizona football coach Kevin Sumlin has tested positive for COVID-19 less than a week before the team begins its preseason practices.

The school said in a statement that the 56-year-old Sumlin received back-to-back positive tests and has entered self-isolation. The school said Sumlin has not experienced any symptoms and that the positive test result was not related to any team activities.

'My family and I have been aggressive in our efforts to remain safe and healthy throughout the past seven months," Sumlin said in a statement. "My positive test result, while a shock, is a stark reminder of how we must all remain vigilant in our focus on hand washing, physical distancing and face coverings.

'I am feeling well and will be engaged in our ramp-up activities on a virtual basis until I complete the isolation protocol. I look forward to being back on field in time to begin preparing for the season.'

Sumlin is among a handful of FBS coaches who have contracted COVID-19 over the past few months, including Florida State's Mike Norvell.

Arizona begins its six-game schedule on Nov. 7 at Utah. The school still plans to start preseason practice Friday.

