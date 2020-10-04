Seattle scores all its goals in 2nd half, tops Vancouver 3-1

Seattle Sounders midfielder Joao Paulo, second from right, celebrates with Kelvin Leerdam, right, and Cristian Roldan, third from right, after Paulo scored against the Vancouver Whitecaps during the second half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, in Seattle. Associated Press

Seattle Sounders defender Yeimar Gomez Andrade, center, holds his head as he reacts after a red card given to him was changed to yellow after a video review by the head referee, during the second half of the team's MLS soccer match against the Vancouver Whitecaps, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, in Seattle. Associated Press

Seattle Sounders players celebrate in front of signs and banners put up by supporters after they defeated the Vancouver Whitecaps 3-1 in an MLS soccer match Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, in Seattle. Associated Press

Vancouver Whitecaps forward Fredy Montero, right, adjusts his socks after he was fouled by Seattle Sounders defender Yeimar Gomez Andrade, second from left, inside the box for a penalty kick during the second half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, in Seattle. The Sounders won 3-1. Associated Press

Seattle Sounders forward Jordan Morris, right, tries to shoot around the defense of Vancouver Whitecaps midfielder Patrick Metcalfe, left, during the second half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, in Seattle. The Sounders won 3-1. Associated Press

Seattle Sounders forward Jordan Morris, right, drives toward the goal as Vancouver Whitecaps forward Tosaint Ricketts (87) watches during the second half of an MLS soccer match, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, in Seattle. The Sounders won 3-1. Associated Press

Seattle Sounders defender Brad Smith, left, works the ball next to Vancouver Whitecaps forward Tosaint Ricketts during the second half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, in Seattle. The Sounders won 3-1. Associated Press

Vancouver Whitecaps forward Fredy Montero picks up the ball after he scored on a penalty kick against Seattle Sounders goalkeeper Stefan Frei (24) during the second half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, in Seattle. Associated Press

Vancouver Whitecaps goalkeeper Bryan Meredith, left, watches as Whitecaps' Fredy Montero (12) and Seattle Sounders defender Kelvin Leerdam (18) and others go up for a header during the second half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, in Seattle. Associated Press

Seattle Sounders forward Raul Ruidiaz (9) scores a goal against Vancouver Whitecaps goalkeeper Bryan Meredith, second from left, during the second half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, in Seattle. The Sounders won 3-1. Associated Press

SEATTLE -- JoÃ£o Paulo scored early in the second and the Seattle Sounders scored all their goals after halftime in a 3-1 win over the Vancouver Whitecaps on Saturday night.

The match was a home game for Vancouver and was played at Century Link Field.

Paulo scored in the 46th minute from about 20 yards out to put Seattle (8-3-3) up 1-0. Seven minutes later, Vancouver's Ãrik Godoy scored an own goal in an attempt to clear a center in front of the net. RaÃºl RuidÃ­az scored his ninth goal of the season in the 58th minute on a header off a corner kick.

Freddy Montero got Vancouver (5-10-0) on the board when he scored on a penalty kick in the 65th minute.

