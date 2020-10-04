 

The Latest: Two more COVID positives at Roland Garros

  • Stadium workers cover part of the court while the roof is being closed as rain suspended play in the third round match of the French Open tennis tournament between Serbia's Novak Djokovic and Colombia's Daniel Elahi Galan at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020.

    Stadium workers cover part of the court while the roof is being closed as rain suspended play in the third round match of the French Open tennis tournament between Serbia's Novak Djokovic and Colombia's Daniel Elahi Galan at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020. Associated Press

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Posted10/4/2020 7:00 AM

PARIS -- The Latest from the French Open (all times local):

___

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

11:30 a.m.

French Open organizers say two players have been removed from the girls' junior tournament after testing positive for the coronavirus.

The girls were not named.

Play started Sunday in the girls' tournament.

___

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/apf-Tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 