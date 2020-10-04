 

The Latest: NFL pushes Patriots-Chiefs game to Monday night

                                                                                                                                                                                                   
  • New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton celebrates after defeating the Las Vegas Raiders in an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass.

    New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton celebrates after defeating the Las Vegas Raiders in an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. Associated Press

 
By Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 10/4/2020 11:39 AM

The Latest on Week 4 in the NFL (all times EDT):

___

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

12:40 p.m.

The NFL will have a rare Monday night double-header after moving this weekend's marquee matchup back a day over coronavirus concerns.

New England and Kansas City were scheduled to square off today. But Patriots quarterback Cam Newton and Chiefs practice squad quarterback Jordan Ta'amu were added to the COVID-19 reserve list this weekend.

Further testing showed none of their teammates were infected with the virus.

So, Monday night the Patriots' game at Kansas City airing on CBS will start at 7:05. The original Monday night game pitting Atlanta and Green Bay is bumped back 45 minutes and will now kick off at 8:50 on ESPN.

An outbreak of COVID-19 on the Tennessee Titans earlier forced the NFL to postpone the today's Titans-Steelers game to Oct. 25.

--Arnie Stapleton reporting from Denver.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 