 

Report: Patriots quarterback Cam Newton has COVID-19

                                                                                                                                                                                                   
  • New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton (1) celebrates his touchdown pass to running back Rex Burkhead (34) in the first half of an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass.

    New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton (1) celebrates his touchdown pass to running back Rex Burkhead (34) in the first half of an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. Associated Press

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 10/3/2020 11:06 AM

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton has COVID-19 and will not play in this week's game against the Chiefs, ESPN reported on Saturday. The Patriots confirmed that a player has tested positive but did not reveal the name.

It was not immediately known when the team would be able to travel to Kansas City for the game, which was scheduled for Sunday afternoon, if at all.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

The team said the player has entered self-quarantine. Players, coaches and staff who were in close contact with him were tested Saturday morning and all were negative, the team said in a statement.

The statement said the team is consulting with the league and medical specialists 'regarding our scheduled trip to Kansas City and game against the Chiefs.'

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 