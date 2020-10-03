Toronto FC rallies to beat Philadelphia Union 2-1

Toronto FC's Alejandro Pozuelo celebrates his goal during the second half of an MLS soccer match against the Philadelphia Union, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, in East Hartford, Conn. Associated Press

Philadelphia Union's Sergio Santos, center, cuts between Toronto FC's Omar Gonzalez, left, and Richie Laryea to score a goal during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, in East Hartford, Conn. Associated Press

Philadelphia Union's Sergio Santos celebrates his goal with teammate Alejandro Bedoya, right, during the first half of an MLS soccer match against Toronto FC, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, in East Hartford, Conn. Associated Press

Toronto FC's Alejandro Pozuelo, top, pressures Philadelphia Union's Jose "El Brujo" Martinez during the first half of an MLS soccer match, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, in East Hartford, Conn. Associated Press

Philadelphia Union's Jamiro Monteiro, center, takes a shot on goal during the first half of an MLS soccer match against Toronto FC, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, in East Hartford, Conn. Associated Press

Toronto FC's Alejandro Pozuelo, front center, celebrates his goal with his teammates during the second half of an MLS soccer match against the Philadelphia Union, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, in East Hartford, Conn. Associated Press

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. -- Alejandro Pozuelo scored in the 76th minute, rallying Toronto FC to a 2-1 win over the Philadelphia Union on Saturday night.

Playing in their temporary home in Connecticut, Pozuelo's seventh goal of the season was the winner. Ayo Akinola tied it for Toronto in the 58th minute with his seventh goal of the season.

Philadelphia jumped out to an early lead when Sergio Santos scored from close range in the fifth minute.

Toronto (9-2-4) is unbeaten in five games.

The Union's Jozy Alitdore left the match in the 53rd minute after experiencing tightness in a hamstring.

Philadelphia (8-3-4) lost for the first time in six games.