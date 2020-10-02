Atlanta United FC visits DC United on 3-game road slide

Atlanta United FC (4-8-2, 11th in the Eastern Conference) vs. DC United (2-7-5, 13th in the Eastern Conference)

Washington, D.C.; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta United FC hits the road against DC United looking to end a three-game road losing streak.

DC United is 2-6-5 against Eastern Conference opponents. DC United has 10 of its 11 goals in the second half of matches.

Atlanta United FC is 3-8-2 against Eastern Conference opponents. Atlanta United FC has given up 15 of its 19 goals conceded in the first half of games.

The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Julian Gressel has one goal and one assist for DC United. Ola Kamara has two goals over the last 10 games for DC United.

Ezequiel Barco has two goals and two assists for Atlanta United FC so far this season. Jeff Larentowicz has two goals over the past 10 games for Atlanta United FC.

LAST 10 GAMES: DC United: 1-6-3, averaging 0.5 goals, 0.1 assists, 2.4 shots on goal and 3.5 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.4 goals per game.

Atlanta United FC: 2-6-2, averaging 0.9 goals, 0.7 assists, four shots on goal and 4.9 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.5 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: DC United: Russell Canouse (injured), Paul Arriola (injured), Ulises Segura (injured), Edison Flores (injured), Felipe Martins (injured), Mohammed Abu (injured).

Atlanta United FC: Josef Martinez (injured), Jurgen Damm (injured), Jake Mulraney, JJ Williams, Erick Torres (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.