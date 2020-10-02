New York City FC plays Inter Miami CF following Mitrita's 2-goal game

New York City FC (6-6-2, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. Inter Miami CF (3-9-2, 14th in the Eastern Conference)

Fort Lauderdale, Florida; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Alexandru Mitrita leads New York City FC into a matchup with Inter Miami CF fresh off of a two-goal performance against FC Cincinnati.

Inter Miami CF is 3-8-2 against Eastern Conference teams. Inter Miami CF is 2-0-0 when it scores two goals.

New York City FC is 7-6-2 in conference games. New York City FC ranks third in the Eastern Conference with 78 shots on goal, averaging 5.6 per game.

The teams match up Saturday for the second time this season. New York City FC won the last meeting 1-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Julian Carranza leads Inter Miami CF with two goals. Brek Shea has two goals over the past 10 games for Inter Miami CF.

Anton Tinnerholm has three goals and two assists for New York City FC this season. Alexander Ring has three goals over the past 10 games for New York City FC.

LAST 10 GAMES: Inter Miami CF: 3-5-2, averaging 0.9 goals, 0.7 assists, 2.7 shots on goal and 4.1 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.5 goals per game.

New York City FC: 5-3-2, averaging 1.3 goals, 0.9 assists, 4.5 shots on goal and 6.7 corner kicks per game while allowing 0.7 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Inter Miami CF: David Norman Jr. (injured), Denso Ulysse (injured), Robbie Robinson, George Acosta (injured).

New York City FC: Maxi Moralez (injured), Gedion Zelalem (injured), Tayvon Gray (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.