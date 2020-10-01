 

Game 2 of Marlins-Cubs wild-card series postponed

                                                                                                                                                                                                   
  People wear face masks and walk outside of Wrigley Field before a baseball game between the Chicago Cubs and the Minnesota Twins, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Chicago. It will be the last home game of the season.

    People wear face masks and walk outside of Wrigley Field before a baseball game between the Chicago Cubs and the Minnesota Twins, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Chicago. It will be the last home game of the season. Associated Press

 
By ANDREW SELIGMAN
Updated 10/1/2020 12:22 PM

CHICAGO -- Game 2 of the National League wild-card series between the Chicago Cubs and Miami Marlins was postponed because of a forecast for rain on Thursday.

Miami leads 1-0 after winning the opener 5-1, and the teams will meet Friday.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

If a Game 3 is needed, it would be played Saturday.

Yu Darvish was scheduled to start Game 2 for Chicago, and rookie Sixto SÃ¡nchez for the Marlins.

