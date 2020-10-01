White Sox lose JimÃ©nez, Crochet to injury in Game 3 vs A's
OAKLAND, Calif. -- The White Sox lost slugging outfielder Eloy JimÃ©nez and hard-throwing left-hander Garrett Crochet to injury during a deciding Game 3 of a wild-card series against the Athletics on Thursday.
JimÃ©nez returned to Chicago's lineup for the first time since Sept. 24 but left in the third inning with renewed discomfort in his sprained right foot. JimÃ©nez hit a leadoff double before signaling to the bench that he needed a pinch-runner.
Manager Rick Renteria was late writing his lineup waiting to see whether JimÃ©nez could play.
Crochet - the 11th overall pick in this year's amateur draft - relieved fellow rookie starter Dane Dunning in the first. He exited in the second with tightness in his left forearm.
JimÃ©nez went through extensive baseball work Monday and still experienced soreness, keeping him out the initial two in the best-of-three round.
Renteria watched the pregame work Thursday.
'We've got to get a win today. We've got to buy him some time,' teammate Tim Anderson said. 'That's another big bat that we're missing right now.'
