Cubs put C Phegley, INF Vargas on playoff roster

CHICAGO -- The Chicago Cubs put catcher Josh Phegley and infielder Ildemaro Vargas on their roster for their NL wild-card series against the Miami Marlins.

First-year manager David Ross had Willson Contreras and Victor Caratini in his starting lineup for Game 1 on Wednesday, so the addition of Phegley gives him a third catcher in case of injury. Left-hander Josh Osich was designated for assignment to make room for Phegley on the 40-man roster.

Vargas, who was claimed off waivers from Minnesota on Sept. 5, was activated from the 10-day injured list after missing the last part of the season with a right hamstring strain.

The Marlins had infielder Lewin DÃ­az, left-hander Braxton Garrett and right-hander Nick Neidert on their roster for their first playoff appearance since they won the World Series in 2003. Pitchers JosÃ© UreÃ±a, Nick Vincent and Dan Castrano were transferred to the team's taxi squad.

UreÃ±a broke his right forearm when he was hit by a line drive Sunday against the New York Yankees.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports