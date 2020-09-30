Kentucky attorney general's office seeks to delay release of secret grand jury proceedings in Breonna Taylor case
Updated 9/30/2020 9:28 AM
LOUISVILLE, Ky. -- Kentucky attorney general's office seeks to delay release of secret grand jury proceedings in Breonna Taylor case.
