Yuelli, San Jose shock LAFC 2-1 in late match victory
Posted9/28/2020 7:00 AM
LOS ANGELES -- Jackson Yueill's tap-in goal in extra time lifted San Jose to a 2-1 comeback win over LAFC on Sunday night.
Christian Espinoza set up Yueill's goal, weaving through defenders to the left of the goal for a perfect center to Yueill in the 93rd minute.
San Jose (3-6-5) knotted it in the 80th minute when Shea Salinas stopped his run driving to the left, crossed over to the right and sent a blast past the keeper. Mark-Anthony Kaye scored his third goal of the season at the 45th minute to put LAFC (5-6-3) on top.
The loss prevented LAFC from rising to third place in the Western Conference.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.