10 people test positive for the virus in EPL checks
Updated 9/28/2020 2:57 PM
LONDON -- Ten people tested positive for the coronavirus in the latest round of checks in the English Premier League.
A total of 1,595 players and club staff were tested last week, the league said on Monday.
It did not disclose details of the players who were positive, but West Ham confirmed last week that three people - including manager David Moyes - had COVID-19.
