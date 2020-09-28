Iraqi security officials say 3 civilians killed, 2 seriously wounded in rocket attack outside Baghdad airport
Updated 9/28/2020 10:20 AM
BAGHDAD -- Iraqi security officials say 3 civilians killed, 2 seriously wounded in rocket attack outside Baghdad airport.
