US official: 2020 census to end Oct. 5 despite court order
Updated 9/28/2020 4:59 PM
ORLANDO, Fla. -- The U.S. secretary of Commerce says the 2020 census will end Oct. 5, despite a federal judge's ruling last week that the head count of every U.S. resident should continue through the end of October, according to a tweet posted on the Census Bureau's website Monday.
The tweet said the ability for people to self-respond to the census questionnaire and the door-knocking phase census takers go to homes that haven't yet responded is ending Oct. 5.
The announcement came as a virtual hearing was being held in San Jose, California, as a follow-up to U.S. District Judge Lucy Koh's preliminary injunction.
___
Follow Mike Schneider on Twitter at https://twitter.com/MikeSchneiderAP.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.