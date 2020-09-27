Washington No. 2 pick Young injures groin in loss to Browns

Washington rookie defensive end Chase Young's outlook is uncertain after the No. 2 overall pick in this year's draft left in the second quarter of a loss to Cleveland with a groin injury.

Young entered the game tied for the NFL lead with 2 1/2 sacks, but didn't have much of an impact after an early pressure on Baker Mayfield in the Browns' 34-20 victory. It wasn't clear when Young got hurt.

Washington coach Ron Rivera didn't have an update on Young after the game. The former Ohio State star was to be evaluated Monday. Young was on the sideline in the second half, and was animated while cheering on his teammates.

Philadelphia tight end Dallas Goedert left in the first quarter of a 23-23 tie against Cincinnati with an ankle injury. Receiver DeSean Jackson didn't play in the second half because of a hamstring injury.

Already missing six starters, Atlanta lost receiver Russell Gage to a possible concussion in the first half, before the Falcons became the first team in NFL history to lose consecutive games when leading by at least 15 points in the fourth quarter in a 30-26 loss to Chicago. Star receiver Julio Jones (hamstring) is among the injured.

Backup Chicago running back Tarik Cohen was lost to a knee injury against the Falcons.

Tampa Bay receiver Chris Godwin was ruled out with a hamstring injury after scoring a touchdown against Denver. He had missed the previous week with a concussion.

