Gallese, Orlando City survive a man down, tie Dallas 0-0
Updated 9/27/2020 9:45 PM
FRISCO, Texas -- Pedro Gallese had his second MLS shutout and Orlando City played a man down for the final 20-plus minutes in a 0-0 tie with Dallas on Sunday night.
Gallese had four saves, including a kick save of a shot by Santiago Mosquera from point-blank range in the 10th minute.
Midfielder Jhegson MÃ©ndez was shown his second yellow card in the 69th minute and Orlando City played a man down the rest of the way.
Jimmy Maurer had three saves for Dallas (5-3-5).
Orlando City (7-2-5) is 5-0-3 in its last eight games.
