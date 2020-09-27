Illinois Supreme Court hires diversity and inclusion officer

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. -- The Illinois Supreme Court has named a former associate chancellor at University of Illinois Springfield as a chief diversity and inclusion officer.

Deanie Brown starts the new job for the state's judicial branch of government in November. She'll be responsible for developing and implementing ways to create a diverse and inclusive workforce.

'It is a true privilege to step into what for me is a dream job -- serving equity and the law -- at this time of great awakening,' Brown said in a statement. 'I look forward to answering the call to assist in deepening and sustaining inclusive practices and initiatives on behalf of our court system and the people who depend on it.'

Brown has been the associate chancellor for access and equal opportunity at the university's Springfield campus since 2008.

The court announced in June that it was creating the position.