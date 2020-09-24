Raiders eyeing 1st 3-0 start since 2002 vs. nemesis Patriots

LAS VEGAS (2-0) at NEW ENGLAND (1-1)

Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT, CBS

OPENING LINE - Patriots by 6 1/2

RECORD VS. SPREAD - Raiders 2-0; Patriots 1-1

SERIES RECORD - Patriots lead 19-15-1

LAST MEETING - Patriots beat Raiders 33-8 on Nov. 19, 2017, in Mexico City

LAST WEEK - Raiders beat Saints 34-24; Patriots lost to Seahawks 35-30

AP PRO32 RANKING - Raiders No. 12; Patriots No. 8

RAIDERS OFFENSE - OVERALL (15), RUSH (15), PASS (15).

RAIDERS DEFENSE - OVERALL (26), RUSH (16T), PASS (29).

PATRIOTS OFFENSE - OVERALL (8), RUSH (9T), PASS (8).

PATRIOTS DEFENSE - OVERALL (11T), RUSH (16T), PASS (11).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES - The Patriots have won the last five meetings. '» The Raiders seek their first 3-0 start since 2002 and 13th in franchise history. ... Las Vegas coach Jon Gruden has lost both games he's coached against New England's Bill Belichick: The Tuck Rule game in the 2001 playoffs and a 28-0 loss in 2005 when he was the coach of Tampa Bay. ... QB Derek Carr has 147 career TD passes, the third most in Raiders history behind Ken Stabler (150) and Daryle Lamonica (148). ... The Raiders opened the season by scoring at least 34 points in the first two games for the third time in franchise history and first since 1968. ... TE Darren Waller has 18 catches through two games, trailing Tim Brown's 19 in 1997 for the most by a Raiders player in the opening two games. ... Las Vegas is second in the NFL converting 57.1% of third downs and has allowed the highest rate by opponents, 58.3%. ... The Raiders were penalized three times in each of the first two games, marking the second time since 1991 they had back-to-back games with three or fewer infractions. The six total penalties for Las Vegas are second fewest in the league to New England's five. ... Las Vegas has scored six TDs and two FGs in eight red-zone drives. ... Since 2003, the Patriots are 46-9 in the regular-season games following a loss. '» With a win, Belichick can become the third head coach in NFL history to reach 275 regular-season victories. '» New England's defense is trying to bounce back after allowing five passing TDs in its loss to Seattle. The Patriots allowed just four in all of 2019. ... New England's offensive line did not have a penalty last week '» Cam Newton leads all quarterbacks with four rushing TDs, the most by a QB through the first two weeks of the season in NFL history. '» Newton enters Sunday needing 1 rushing yard to pass Randall Cunningham for the second-most career rushing yards by a quarterback in NFL history. Michael Vick is first with 6,109 yards. '» Newton has rushed for multiple touchdowns in both games. The Patriots' single-season record for consecutive games with two or more rushing TDs is three by Horace Ivory (1978) and Curtis Martin (1995). ... Fantasy Tip: Josh Jacobs had 105 scrimmage yards last week and is the only AFC running back with 100 or more scrimmage yards in each of the first two games. He's done it in 11 of his 15 career games and leads all AFC RBs with 244 scrimmage yards and three TDs this season.

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL