No. 19 La-Lafayette opens home slate vs. Georgia Southern

Louisiana-Lafayette quarterback Levi Lewis (1) makes a handoff in the first half of his game against Georgia State in an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, in Atlanta. (Daniel Varnado/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP) Associated Press

Georgia Southern (1-0, 0-0 Sun Belt) at No. 19 Louisiana-Lafayette (2-0, 1-0), Saturday at noon ET (ESPN2).

Line: ULL by 11 1/2.

Series record: ULL leads 2-1.

WHAT'S AT STAKE?

The Ragin' Cajuns aim to remain unbeaten, stay atop the Sun Belt Conference West Division and consolidate their position in the Top 25 poll. Georgia Southern is seeking a victory in its first game this season against a Football Bowl Subdivision opponent, not to mention the first game for many of its players who missed the triumphant opener against FCS squad Campbell because of the program's COVID-19 protocols.

KEY MATCHUP

Louisiana-Lafayette's running back tandem of Elijah Mitchell and Trey Ragas against Georgia Southern's defensive front. Mitchell and Ragas both have had 1,000-yard seasons and combined for 208 yards and three TDs rushing in a victory at Georgia State last week. The Eagles gave up 132 yards rushing to Campbell in their lone game this season two weeks ago.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Georgia Southern: QB Shai Werts rushed for 155 yards against Campbell, giving the senior 10 100-yard rushing games in his career. Werts has 2,370 yards and 23 touchdowns rushing in his career to go with career passing numbers of 2,715 yards and 26 TDs.

Louisiana-Lafayette: QB Levi Lewis completed 21 passes for 279 yards and two TDs in last week's victory over Georgia State. He aims to build on a 2019 campaign in which he set ULL single-season records with 3,050 yards and 26 touchdowns passing.

FACTS & FIGURES

Georgia Southern has had two games canceled or postponed, including its season opener against Boise State that had been scheduled for Sept. 5 and last weekend's game against Florida Atlantic. ... Eagles offensive line coach Ron Hudson is the father of reserve Louisiana-Lafayette offensive guard David Hudson. Ron Hudson was ULL's offensive line coach from 2005-2010. ... Georgia Southern has two victories all-time against a ranked opponent, both against Appalachian State in 2018 and 2019. ... ULL enters its home opener having begun 2-0 on the road for the first time in program history. That includes ULL's first road victory against a ranked team when the Ragin' Cajuns defeated then-No. 23 Iowa State on Sept. 12. ... When ULL coach Billy Napier was a quarterback for Furman, he played against Georgia Southern three times in 2001 and 2002, including Furman's victory over the Eagles in the 2001 Division I-AA semifinals.

