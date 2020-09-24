Blue Jays top Yanks, back in playoffs for 1st time since '16

San Francisco Giants' Brandon Crawford attempts to field a single by Colorado Rockies' Kevin Pillar during the seventh inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020. Associated Press

Toronto Blue Jays players, coaches and staff celebrate a 4-1 win over the New York Yankees in a baseball game in Buffalo, N.Y., Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020. Toronto clinched a postseason berth with the win. Associated Press

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Hyun Jin Ryu (5-2) pitched seven shutout innings and the Toronto Blue Jays clinched their first postseason spot since 2016, beating the Yankees 4-1 Thursday night and further damaging New York's chances of hosting a first-round playoff series.

New York lost for the fourth time in five games and remained two games behind the slumping White Sox for the fourth seed. Chicago lost 5-4 at Cleveland, its fifth straight defeat.

Toronto secured at least an AL wild-card spot and ensured its eighth trip overall to the postseason.

Blue Jays players embraced on the diamond at their temporary home of Sahlen Field in Buffalo after Rafael Dolis struck out Aaron Hicks to end it.

The Blue Jays trail the Yankees by two games for second place in the AL East. Both teams have three games remaining. Toronto hosts Baltimore in Buffalo while the Yankees host the Marlins.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. opened the scoring with a solo homer off left-hander Jordan Montgomery (2-3) in the second, his eighth.

ROCKIES 5, GIANTS 4

SAN FRANCISCO -- Raimel Tapia hit a go-ahead sacrifice fly in the 11th inning, and Colorado rallied to keep contending San Francisco from gaining ground in the NL wild-card race.

Jairo DÃ­az earned his fourth save by getting Austin Slater to ground into a game-ending double play. Several cheering Rockies jumped over the dugout rail celebrating.

The Giants (28-28), winners of three of their last five, dropped behind idle Cincinnati for the first NL wild card. The Reds (29-28) visit Minnesota over the final weekend as the playoff-bound Padres come to San Francisco.

Trevor Cahill (1-2) took the loss after San Francisco had a chance in the 10th.

Brandon Belt - who homered in the eighth inning to tie the game on his 1,000th career hit - and Brandon Crawford were intentionally walked by Daniel Bard (4-2). Shortstop Trevor Story fielded Evan Longoria's grounder and threw Alex Dickerson out at home as San Francisco couldn't capitalize.

INDIANS 5, WHITE SOX 4

CLEVELAND -- JosÃ© RamÃ­rez delivered a go-ahead, two-run double in the seventh inning and Cleveland beat Chicago for a four-game sweep in a matchup of playoff-bound teams.

The victory pulled the Indians within one game of Chicago for the fourth seed and home-field advantage in the first round of the postseason. Idle Minnesota leads the White Sox by one game in the AL Central with three to play.

The Indians have won five straight and the White Sox have lost five in a row.

Chicago scored three times in the top of the seventh to take a 4-1 lead, but Cleveland answered with four in the bottom half. RamÃ­rez's two-out double to center off Carlos RodÃ³n (0-2) drove in CÃ©sar HernÃ¡ndez and Delino DeShields.

Cam Hill (2-0) worked 1 1/3 scoreless innings for the win and Brad Hand pitched the ninth for his AL-high 15th save in 15 chances.

PIRATES 7, CUBS 0

PITTSBURGH - Chad Kuhl pitched seven sharp innings and Colin Moran and Bryan Reynolds had home runs among their three hits each in Pittsburgh's victory over slumping Chicago.

Kuhl (2-3) retired his first nine batters and had a no-hitter until Anthony Rizzo doubled to the wall in right-center with one out in the sixth inning.

The Cubs, who clinched a postseason berth Tuesday, are stumbling toward the playoffs with five losses in six games. They have scored two or fewer runs in each of the five defeats. Chicago's number for clinching the NL Central remained two. The Cubs' only other hit was Jason Kipnis' double in the seventh.

Moran connected in the first inning to open the scoring and Reynolds homered in the second off Alec Mills (5-5). The Pirates got a third solo homer in the third inning from Adam Frazier to move in front 3-0 and Josh Bell hit a two-run blast in the fifth off Kyle Ryan that pushed the lead to 6-0.

METS 3, NATIONALS 2

WASHINGTON -- Robinson Chirinos homered and drove in three runs, and New York beat Washington to keep its flickering postseason hopes alive.

The Mets (26-31) moved within 2 1/2 games of Miami (28-28) for second place in the NL East and within 2 1/2 games of San Francisco (28-28) for the NL's second wild card.

David Peterson (6-2) closed his rookie season with his longest outing, going seven innings and allowing four hits and one run while striking out four. Justin Wilson worked the eighth, and Edwin Diaz gave up a two-out, RBI single to Yadiel Hernandez in the ninth but escaped further trouble for his sixth save.

Chirinos, acquired from Texas on Aug. 31, began the day hitting .149 with no homers and four RBIs in 67 at-bats between his two stops this season. But he belted a two-run homer off Washington starter Patrick Corbin (2-7) in the fifth, then legged out a two-out, RBI infield single an inning later to give the Mets a 3-1 lead.

ORIOLES 13, RED SOX 1

BOSTON -- JosÃ© Iglesias, Pat Valaika and Austin Hays homered to lead Baltimore past Boston in a struggle for last place in the AL East.

Hays, Valaika, Rio Ruiz and RamÃ³n UrÃ­as - the Nos. 5-8 hitters - each had three of Baltimore's 18 hits as the Orioles won for just the second time in eight games.

The Red Sox had won three in a row, with a chance to tie Baltimore for fourth place in the division had they swept the series. Instead, Boston trails by two games with three games to play in the pandemic-shortened season and has clinched its worst winning percentage since the 1965 team lost 100 games.

Alex Cobb (2-5) gave up one run and six hits in seven innings for his first win since July 25 - the second game of the season. He had lost five straight decisions over eight starts.

Martin Perez (3-5) allowed six runs on nine hits and a walk in four innings.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports