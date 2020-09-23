Rios scores first MLS goal, Nashville beats DC United 1-0

Nashville SC midfielder Derrick Jones, left, and D.C. United midfielder Russell Canouse compete for the ball during the first half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. Associated Press

D.C. United midfielder Russell Canouse, left, and Nashville midfielder Derrick Jones (21) compete for the ball during the first half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. Associated Press

Nashville midfielder Anibal Godoy, center, dribbles against D.C. United midfielder Russell Canouse (4) and forward Gelmin Rivas, right, during the first half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. Associated Press

D.C. United midfielder Julian Gressel (31) heads the ball away from Nashville SC defender Taylor Washington, right, during the first half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. Associated Press

D.C. United midfielder Russell Canouse (4) and Nashville SC midfielder Anibal Godo, top, vie for the ball during the first half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. Associated Press

D.C. United midfielder Yamil Asad (11) and Nashville SC midfielder Dax McCarty (6) head the ball during the first half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Daniel Rios scored his first MLS goal on a diving header and Nashville SC beat D.C. United 1-0 on Wednesday night in the league's first game with a female center referee in more than 20 years.

Tori Penso directed the match as center. The last woman to it was Sandy Hunt on May 13, 2000.

Dave Romney headed a corner kick to Rios for the winner in the 70th minute.

Nashville (4-5-3) rebounded from a 2-0 loss Saturday to MLS-leading Columbus that snapped a four-match unbeaten streak. D.C. United (2-6-5) is winless in four games.

Rios shot a free kick wide in the 39th minute, and missed wide again from inside the 6-yard box in the 44th.

D.C. United played the second half with 10 men after midfielder Russell Canouse picked up his second yellow card in the closing seconds of the first half. Bill Hamid made four saves for United.