Grains lower, livestock higher

Wheat for Dec. was lost 9 cents at 5.49 a bushel; Dec. corn was off .75 cent at 3.6850 a bushel, Dec. oats fell 1.25 cent at $2.8775 a bushel; while Nov. soybeans was down 5.25 cents at $10.1450 a bushel.

Beef and pork were higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Oct. live cattle rose .68 cent at $1.0647 a pound; Sept. feeder cattle was up .30 cent at $1.42 a pound; while Oct. lean hogs gained 1.18 cents at $.6950 a pound.