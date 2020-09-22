Chicago Bulls hire Billy Donovan as coach, replaces Boylen
Updated 9/22/2020 5:18 PM
CHICAGO -- The Chicago Bulls hired Billy Donovan as their new head coach Tuesday.
The 55-year-old Donovan spent the last five seasons with the Oklahoma City Thunder. He replaces Jim Boylen, who was fired after the Bulls finished d 22-43 and were one of the eight teams that didn't qualify for the NBA's restart at Walt Disney World.
Donovan went 243-157 as coach of the Thunder and reached the playoff each season.
