RamÃ­rez, Indians clinch playoff spot with 5-3 win over WSox

Chicago White Sox's Yoan Moncada can't hang onto a ball hit by Cleveland Indians' Franmil Reyes in the sixth inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, in Cleveland. Reyes was safe at first base. Associated Press

Chicago White Sox's Jose Abreu celebrates after hitting a solo home run in the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Indians, Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, in Cleveland. Associated Press

Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Cal Quantrill deliver in the first inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox, Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, in Cleveland. Associated Press

Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Carlos Carrasco, right, picks up Jose Ramirez as he celebrates with Franmil Reyes, left, after Ramirez hit a three-run home run in the tenth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox, Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, in Cleveland. The Indians won in ten innings. Associated Press

CLEVELAND -- With one swing, JosÃ© RamÃ­rez pushed the Cleveland Indians in the playoffs and strengthened his case for the AL MVP award.

RamÃ­rez hit a three-run homer with two outs in the 10th inning, giving Cleveland a 5-3 win over the Chicago White Sox that clinched a postseason berth Tuesday night.

RamÃ­rez's drive to right off JosÃ© Ruiz scored CÃ©sar HernÃ¡ndez and Francisco Lindor, setting off a wild celebration at home plate as the Indians reached the postseason for the fourth time in five years.

Lindor had pulled Cleveland within one on a two-out double that plated Roberto Perez, who began the inning on second base. After Matt Foster (5-1) walked HernÃ¡ndez, Ruiz entered and gave up the game-ending drive.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports