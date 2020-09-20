 

The Latest: Brady has home debut with Bucs against Panthers

                                                                                                                                                                                                   
  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) reacts after an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020. The Saints won 34-23.

    Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) reacts after an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020. The Saints won 34-23. Associated Press

 
By Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 9/20/2020 11:47 AM

The Latest on Week 2 in the NFL (all times EDT):

12:45 p.m.

Tom Brady is making his home debut with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers against the Carolina Panthers. The six-time Super Bowl champion and his new team hope Sunday is more enjoyable than Week 1.

Brady struggled in an 11-point loss to New Orleans in his first NFL game not in a New England Patriots uniform.

The Panthers are also hoping to bounce back from a season-opening loss in Matt Rhule's first game as their coach. Rhule faced a lot of questions about not giving Christian McCaffrey the ball on fourth-and-1 after the All-Pro running back scored two touchdowns against the Las Vegas Raiders.

The 2020 NFL season kicked off last week, ending a long offseason in which there were questions about how the league would function during the coronavirus pandemic. Players and coaches have been tested daily for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

- Larry Lage reporting from Ann Arbor, Michigan.

