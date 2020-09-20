POLL ALERT: Miami jumps to No. 12, No. 25 Marshall joins Top 25 after beating App State; No. 1 Clemson, top 7 unchanged
Updated 9/20/2020 1:08 PM
NEW YORK -- POLL ALERT: Miami jumps to No. 12, No. 25 Marshall joins Top 25 after beating App State; No. 1 Clemson, top 7 unchanged.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.