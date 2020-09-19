Michigan-Ohio State finale highlights 3rd Big Ten schedule

FILE - In this March 12, 2020, file photo, Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren addresses the media in Indianapolis. The Big Ten's plan to play football this fall includes trying to save lives in the future. The conference announced Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, it would have a football season this fall. The Big Ten is setting up a cardiac registry to study the effects COVID-19 has on student-athletes' hearts. Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren said it will help all students, surrounding communities, and the entire nation. Associated Press

FILE - In this Nov. 30, 2019, file photo, Northwestern celebrates with the Land Of Lincoln trophy after beating Illinois 29-10 in an NCAA college football game in Champaign, Ill. Big Ten is going to give fall football a shot after all. Less than five weeks after pushing football and other fall sports to spring in the name of player safety during the pandemic, the conference changed course Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, and said it plans to begin its season the weekend of Oct. 23-24. Associated Press

Memorial Stadium's north stadium video board projects the news of the return of Big Ten NCAA college football, Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, in Lincoln, Neb. Less than five weeks after pushing fall sports to spring in the name of player safety during the pandemic, the Big Ten conference changed course Wednesday and said it plans to open its football season the weekend of Oct. 23-24. (Francis Gardler/Lincoln Journal Star via AP) Associated Press

The Big Ten's third football schedule of the 2020 season is highlighted by Michigan-Ohio State on Dec. 12, the final day of the conference's regular-season and the latest date the rivals have ever played.



The Big Ten released an eight-games-in-eight-weeks schedule on Saturday that will start the weekend of Oct. 24. Just three days ago the conference reversed course and decided to play a fall football season after postponing on Aug. 11 because of concerns about COVID-19.

Week 1 features Nebraska at Ohio State, two teams that were at the forefront of the grassroots push to play fall ball in the Big Ten. Michigan will play at Minnesota in the Little Brown Jug rivalry to pen the season.

In Week 2, Ohio State will play at Penn State on Halloween

The regular season concludes as usual with the Buckeyes and Wolverines facing off. Michigan and Ohio State have played 103 times, but never later than November.

The Big Ten championship game will be played Dec. 19 in Indianapolis, matching the east and West Division champions. The conference has said it will give all its teams the opportunity to play on Dec. 19. The tentative plan is to match teams with similar finishes in the respective division standings.

