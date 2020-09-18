AP source: Giannis Antetokounmpo of Milwaukee Bucks is NBA's Most Valuable Player for 2nd consecutive season
Updated 9/18/2020 10:24 AM
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. -- AP source: Giannis Antetokounmpo of Milwaukee Bucks is NBA's Most Valuable Player for 2nd consecutive season.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.