 

Guatemalan president tests positive for new coronavirus

  Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei wearing a protective face mask as a precaution against the new coronavirus arrives at Constitution square for the independence day celebration in Guatemala City, Monday, Sept. 14, 2020. Guatemala and Central America are celebrating 199 years of independence from Spain.

    Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei wearing a protective face mask as a precaution against the new coronavirus arrives at Constitution square for the independence day celebration in Guatemala City, Monday, Sept. 14, 2020. Guatemala and Central America are celebrating 199 years of independence from Spain. Associated Press

  Passengers wait to board a humanitarian flight to Canada at the La Aurora international airport in Guatemala City, Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020. Authorities are preparing for the reopening of the airport on Friday as part of the gradual reopening of the country's borders by allowing national flights and some duly authorized international flights.

    Passengers wait to board a humanitarian flight to Canada at the La Aurora international airport in Guatemala City, Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020. Authorities are preparing for the reopening of the airport on Friday as part of the gradual reopening of the country's borders by allowing national flights and some duly authorized international flights. Associated Press

  A passenger waits to board a humanitarian flight to Canada at the La Aurora international airport in Guatemala City, Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020. Authorities are preparing for the reopening of the airport on Friday as part of the gradual reopening of the country's borders by allowing national flights and some duly authorized international flights.

    A passenger waits to board a humanitarian flight to Canada at the La Aurora international airport in Guatemala City, Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020. Authorities are preparing for the reopening of the airport on Friday as part of the gradual reopening of the country's borders by allowing national flights and some duly authorized international flights. Associated Press

  Passengers have their temperature measured before boarding a humanitarian flight to Canada at the La Aurora international airport in Guatemala City, Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020. Authorities are preparing for the reopening of the airport on Friday as part of the gradual reopening of the country's borders by allowing national flights and some duly authorized international flights.

    Passengers have their temperature measured before boarding a humanitarian flight to Canada at the La Aurora international airport in Guatemala City, Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020. Authorities are preparing for the reopening of the airport on Friday as part of the gradual reopening of the country's borders by allowing national flights and some duly authorized international flights. Associated Press

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 9/18/2020 11:54 AM

GUATEMALA CITY -- Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei said Friday he has tested positive for the new coronavirus, but he told a local radio station he feels well.

Giammattei, 64, has multiple sclerosis and uses canes to walk.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

The government press office said in a statement that Giammattei 'will be isolating himself from all public activity, and so all communication will be conducted remotely.'

The announcement came on the same day that the country reopened its borders and international flights after a six-month closure due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The country's Health Ministry said that foreigners seeking to enter Guatemala would have to present a negative PCR test taken at most 72 hours before entry.

Guatemalans returning to their country and children under 10 would not be subject to the test requirement. All those entering or leaving would have to wear face masks.

Guatemala closed its airports and borders with Mexico, Belize, Honduras and El Salvador on March 16. The country of 16 million has more than 83,600 confirmed coronavirus cases, and 3,036 deaths.

