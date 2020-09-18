 

US Steel, Aptiv rise; NatWest Group, Roku fall

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 9/18/2020 3:22 PM

NEW YORK -- Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially Friday:

United States Steel Corp., up 41 cents to $8.82.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

The steel company gave investors an encouraging financial update and said market conditions are improving.

AstraZeneca Plc., up 51 cents to $56.45.

The drug developer reported encouraging data from a long-term study of its cancer drug Lynparza.

Aptiv Plc., up $5.66 to $88.95.

The car parts maker said production volumes are improving and the third quarter has been stronger than initially expected.

Masco Corp., up 14 cents to $57.69.

The maker of Behr paint and home improvement products declared a quarterly dividend of 14 cents a share.

Charles Schwab Corp., up 22 cents to $36.03.

The financial services company signed a direct data agreement with Finicity.

NatWest Group Plc., down 10 cents to $2.49.

The international banking company is considering closing its Ulster Bank unit in Ireland, according to media reports.

by signing up you agree to our terms of service
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

United Parcel Service Inc., down 9 cents to $159.66.

The package delivery service is considering buyouts for some of its managers to cut costs, according to media reports.

Roku Inc., down $4.20 to $160.47.

The streaming video service will lose some of its NBC channels as part of a dispute with Comcast, according to media reports.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 