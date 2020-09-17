Baltimore's Lamar Jackson leads Ravens in visit to Houston

BALTIMORE (1-0) at HOUSTON (0-1)

Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET, CBS

OPENING LINE - Ravens by 6

RECORD VS. SPREAD - Ravens 1-0; Texans 0-1-0

SERIES RECORD - Ravens lead the series 9-2

LAST MEETING - Ravens beat Texans 41-7 on Nov. 17 at Baltimore

LAST WEEK - Ravens beat Browns 38-6; Texans lost to Chiefs 34-20

AP PRO32 RANKING - Ravens No. 2, Texans No. 19 (tied)

RAVENS OFFENSE - OVERALL (12T), RUSH (19T), PASS (7).

RAVENS DEFENSE - OVERALL (9), RUSH (24), PASS (4).

TEXANS OFFENSE - OVERALL (19), RUSH (18), PASS (15).

TEXANS DEFENSE - OVERALL (18), RUSH (30), PASS (9).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES - Ravens have won 13 straight regular-season games, league's longest run since Carolina won 18 in a row in 2014-15. ... In Baltimore's 41-7 rout last season, Ravens QB Lamar Jackson threw four touchdown passes and defense had seven sacks and forced two turnovers. ... Jackson, 2019 league MVP, is 20-3 as a starter with 39 TD passes. ... Ravens RB J.K. Dobbins became 12th rookie in NFL history to score two rushing TDs in Week 1 debut. ... Baltimore is 28-14 in September since John Harbaugh took over as coach in 2008. ... Ravens K Justin Tucker's 90.8% success rate on FGs is best in NFL history. ... Ravens punter Sam Koch has never missed a game, and his streak of 225 successive games is second among active players, one behind Indy QB Philip Rivers. ... Baltimore forced three turnovers last week, had one giveaway and improved to 85-5 since 2000 when turnover differential is plus-2 or better. ... Top draft pick Patrick Queen had a team-high eight tackles in his debut last week, including a sack and a forced fumble. ... Houston QB Deshaun Watson had 253 yards passing with a touchdown and ran for another score last week. He's one of three QBs to have 15 or more rushing touchdowns since 2017. ... RB David Johnson had 77 yards rushing with a score and added 32 yards receiving in his debut with the Texans. ... TE Darren Fells had five touchdown receptions in eight home games last season. ... TE Jordan Akins had a 19-yard touchdown reception vs. KC. ... Duke Johnson ranks second among running backs in yards receiving (2,580) and third in receptions (279) since 2015. ... DE J.J. Watt has a sack in his last two games against Baltimore. He has 96 sacks in his career. ... LB Whitney Mercilus had five tackles for losses, three sacks and forced three fumbles in eight home games last season. ... LB Zach Cunningham led the Texans with eight tackles last week and had 10 tackles in the last game against Baltimore. ... LB Jacob Martin had a sack at Chiefs and has a sack in each of his last three home games. ... Fantasy tip: Houston WR Will Fuller had eight catches for 112 yards for the ninth 100-yard receiving game of his career in the team's first game without star receiver DeAndre Hopkins, who was traded to Arizona in the offseason.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL