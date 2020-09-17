'Forrest Gump' author Winston Groom dead at 77

FAIRHOPE, Ala. -- Winston Groom, whose novel 'Forrest Gump' was made into a six-Oscar winning 1994 movie that became a soaring pop cultural phenomenon, has died at age 77.

Mayor Karin Wilson of Fairhope, Alabama, said in a message posted on social media that Groom had died in that south Alabama town. The death was confirmed by a local funeral home, which said arrangements were pending.

'It is with great sadness that I share the passing of our dear friend Winston Groom," Wilson wrote on Facebook, adding her community had 'lost an iconic author."

'Forrest Gump' was the improbable tale of a slow-witted man who was a participant or witness to key points of 20th Century history - from Alabama segregationist Gov. George Wallace's 'stand at the schoolhouse door," to meetings with presidents.

Groom was a 1965 graduate of the University of Alabama, according to the university, which said it was saddened by the passing of what it called a 'legend."

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey also issued a statement that Groom will forever be remembered for his classic work.

'Saddened to learn that Alabama has lost one of our most gifted writers. While he will be remembered for creating Forrest Gump, Winston Groom was a talented journalist & noted author of American history. Our hearts & prayers are extended to his family," Ivey said in a message posted online.