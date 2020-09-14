Berrios, Twins to face Cease, White Sox

Minnesota Twins (30-18, second in the AL Central) vs. Chicago White Sox (30-16, first in the AL Central)

Chicago; Monday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Minnesota: Jose Berrios (4-3, 4.40 ERA) Chicago: Dylan Cease (5-2, 3.33 ERA)

LINE: Twins favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago and Minnesota will play on Monday.

The White Sox are 22-10 against AL Central teams. Chicago has slugged .474, the best mark in the American League. Jose Abreu leads the team with a .619 slugging percentage, including 27 extra-base hits and 15 home runs.

The Twins are 20-14 against teams from the AL Central. The Minnesota pitching staff owns a combined team ERA of 3.67, Kenta Maeda leads the staff with a mark of 2.43.

TOP PERFORMERS: Abreu leads the White Sox with 15 home runs and is batting .317.

Miguel Sano leads the Twins with 23 extra base hits and 22 RBIs.

INJURIES: White Sox: Carlos Rodon: (left shoulder), Jimmy Lambert: (forearm), Dallas Keuchel: (back), Jace Fry: (back), Aaron Bummer: (left biceps), Leury Garcia: (thumb).

Twins: Jake Odorizzi: (chest), Trevor May: (undisclosed), Homer Bailey: (biceps), Jorge Alcala: (ankle), Eddie Rosario: (left elbow), Brent Rooker: (right forearm), Luis Arraez: (knee), Mitch Garver: (right intercostal), Alex Avila: (low back).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.