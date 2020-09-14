 

PSG 'strongly' backs Neymar claim to being racially abused

  • PSG and Marseille players clash near the end of the French League One soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Marseille at the Parc des Princes in Paris, France, Sunday, Sept.13, 2020.

    PSG and Marseille players clash near the end of the French League One soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Marseille at the Parc des Princes in Paris, France, Sunday, Sept.13, 2020. Associated Press

 
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 9/14/2020 1:01 PM

Paris Saint-Germain says it 'strongly supports' Neymar's claim to being racially abused by a Marseille player during their feisty match on Sunday.

PSG's brief statement on Monday added it was looking forward to the LFP, the governing body of the top French leagues, investigating the facts behind a Ligue 1 match which featured 17 cards.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Neymar was one of five players sent off after an injury-time brawl including punching and kicking at Parc des Princes.

Teammates Leandro Paredes and Layvin Kurzawa, and Marseille's Jordan Amavi and Dario Benedetto were also red-carded.

Neymar was caught by VAR jabbing the back of Alvaro Gonzalez's head.

Neymar told officials as he went off he was racially abused. He went on social media regretting only that he didn't punch Gonzalez in the face.

