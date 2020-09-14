Israeli court hands 3 life sentences to Jewish extremist for 2015 arson attack that killed Palestinian toddler, parents
Updated 9/14/2020 8:06 AM
JERUSALEM -- Israeli court hands 3 life sentences to Jewish extremist for 2015 arson attack that killed Palestinian toddler, parents.
