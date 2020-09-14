Security company GardaWorld reveals it's trying to buy G4S

LONDON -- GardaWorld, the world's largest privately owned security company, said Monday it was making a 3 billion-pound ($3.9 billion) offer for G4S, saying its London-based rival has rejected or ignored three previous approaches.

Montreal-based GardaWorld says it decided to publicize its bid of 190 pence a share - a 30% premium to G4S's closing price on Friday - to pressure the firm into talks.

GardaWorld says the company's expertise will help turn around G4S, which has failed to deliver 'for shareholders, customers, employees or the public.' G4S shares jumped 24% to 180.88 pence in London trading. The stock is still down 46% from its peak in June 2017.

'G4S needs an owner, not a manager. GardaWorld has 25 years of experience in the sector and we know how to improve and repurpose this business,'' Stephan Cretier, founder and chief executive officer of GardaWorld, said in a statement. 'As owner-operators, we believe that the combined business's operations will offer a better future for all those who depend on G4S.''

London-based G4S responded by saying the bid 'significantly undervalues the company and its prospects.'³

'Shareholders are strongly advised to take absolutely no action in relation to the new proposal,'³ the company said.

G4S, which employs more than 500,000 people in 85 countries, said its financial performance has been 'particularly resilient" since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company in July posted underlying first-half earnings of 97 million pounds, the same as for the year-earlier period. Revenue fell 1.5% to 3.35 billion pounds.