The Latest: 2020 NFL season is here at long last

Chicago Bears Roquan Smith (58), Josh Woods (55), Joel Iyiegbuniwe (45) and James Vaughters (93) listen during the national anthem before an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions in Detroit, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020. Associated Press

The New England Patriots stand for the national anthem before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. Associated Press

Atlanta Falcons head coach Dan Quinn, left, and Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll greet each other before an NFL football game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in Atlanta. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP) Associated Press

Detroit Lions players stand arm in arm during a social justice video before an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears in Detroit, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020. Associated Press

Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott watches warmups before an NFL football game against the New York Jets in Orchard Park, N.Y., Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020. Associated Press

New England Patriots stand during the singing of "Lift Every Voice and Sing" before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. Associated Press

Members of the Washington Football Team and Philadelphia Eagles form an oval on the field before the start of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in Landover, Md. Associated Press

It's here! The 2020 NFL season kicks off today with 14 games after a strange offseason in which teams learned their playbooks via videoconference and didn't play any preseason games.

Some stadiums are empty, others have a spattering of fans but mostly empty seats because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Players and coaches have been tested daily for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

Teams also are planning different ways to stand up against racial injustice following a summer of protests across the globe sparked by George Floyd's death in police custody in Minneapolis.

Some players are kneeling during the national anthem like Colin Kaepernick did several years ago when he started bringing attention to social injustices.

The Washington players and members of the Philadelphia Eagles lined up together, forming an oval prior to their game.

