Arkansas State beats Kansas State 35-31 in final minute

Kansas State wide receiver Malik Knowles catches a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Arkansas State Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, in Manhattan, Kan. Associated Press

Kansas State tight end Briley Moore, right, catches a pass in the end zone to score a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Arkansas State Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, in Manhattan, Kan. Associated Press

Kansas State tight end Briley Moore, right, catches a pass in the end zone to score a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Arkansas State Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, in Manhattan, Kan. Associated Press

Kansas State wide receiver Malik Knowles, right, celebrates after catching a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Arkansas State Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, in Manhattan, Kan. Associated Press

Kansas State running back Deuce Vaughn celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Arkansas State Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, in Manhattan, Kan. Associated Press

Kansas State running back Deuce Vaughn gets past Arkansas State linebacker Jaden Harris (11) to score a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, in Manhattan, Kan. Associated Press

Kansas State defensive back Wayne Jones (4) recovers an Arkansas State fumble during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, in Manhattan, Kan. Associated Press

Kansas State defensive back Wayne Jones (4) celebrates after recovering an Arkansas State fumble during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, in Manhattan, Kan. Associated Press

Kansas State wide receiver Chabastin Taylor (13) reaches for a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Arkansas State Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, in Manhattan, Kan. Associated Press

Kansas State defensive back D.J. Render (23) recovers an on-side kick during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Arkansas State Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, in Manhattan, Kan. Associated Press

MANHATTAN, Kan. -- Jonathan Adams Jr. caught three touchdown passes, including the game-winner with 38 seconds remaining, and Arkansas State defeated Kansas State 35-31 on Saturday.

Layne Hatcher threw a 17-yard pass to Adams for the winning score after the Wildcats (0-1) had taken a 31-28 lead on a Blake Lynch 35-yard field goal with 2:30 remaining.

Arkansas State (1-1) faked a punt that led to a pass interference call, keeping a drive alive and leading to a 5-yard TD pass to Adams from Logan Bonner for a 28-21 lead with just under 12 minutes left in the fourth quarter.

Kansas State responded with Harry Trotter's 5-yard touchdown run before Lynch's go-ahead field goal.

Kansas State scored on its first possession on a 17-yard catch by Phillip Brooks following a blocked punt. The Wildcats scored on consecutive drives in the second quarter to take a 21-7 lead. Adams got the Red Wolves' first TD on a 2-yard pass from Bonner.

Wide receiver Jeff Foreman threw a 48-yard scoring pass to Roshauud Paul midway through the second quarter and the Red Wolves trailed 21-14 at halftime.

Arkansas State held the Wildcats to 91 yards rushing.

TRICK PLAYS

Arkansas State put on a magic show in Manhattan, fooling K-State with three trick plays that all led to points.

THE TAKEAWAY

Arkansas State: The quick tempo and aggressive play-calling kept the Red Wolves in the game and proved to be the difference. Arkansas State kept the ground game in check.

Kansas State: The Wildcats failed to establish the run game and had to rely on the arm of Skylar Thompson, an uncommon offensive strategy for K-State.

UP NEXT

Arkansas State will host Central Arkansas next Saturday.

Kansas State will have a week off before opening Big 12 play against Oklahoma on September 26.

